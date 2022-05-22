Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 successfully dominates the Box office this weekend as the film is getting a fantastic response from the audience. More than promotions the word of mouth has helped the Kartik Aaryan starrer attract audiences to the theatre. Meanwhile, let’s find out the advance booking status of the film for the day.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the latest release is a sequel to the 2007 film with the same name that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in key roles. While the newly released film also stars, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.

Although the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 clashed with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, the comedy horror thriller is getting a much better response. The film even broke a record after it became this year’s highest-grossing film on Day 1. Now, let’s have a look at the advance booking of the Anees Bazmee directorial in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

Compared to yesterday’s response, almost 80% of shows are already booked for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai.

Delhi

The advance booking in the capital city has also improved as close to 90% of shows are booked for the day and they are filling faster than expected.

Bangalore

Bangalore has a somewhat similar response to yesterday. As currently almost 80% of shows are booked in the region for the Anees Bazmee directorial.

Hyderabad

Although there is a handful of shows for the Kartik Aaryan starter, it seems like the advance booking status has improved as 65% of shows seem to have been booked for the day.

Chennai

Chennai is currently showing an amazing response as more than 90% of shows are already booked for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and by the second half of the day, it is expected that the movie will get fully booked.

Pune

Being one of the major cities Pune still stands at 50% but it is expected to get better as the day progresses.

Kolkata

The advance booking for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is tremendously improved in Kolkata as 80% of shows can be seen getting booked for the day.

