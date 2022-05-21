Dhaakad Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Amid wide promotions, Kangana Ranaut starrer seems to be losing its grip at the box office. Co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. Ever since the film was announced, fans were waiting with bated breath for the Kangana Ranaut starrer to arrive. The film which hit the screens yesterday has been receiving mixed reviews. Dhaakad is facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 at the box office.

The first day collections of Dhaakad are yet to be out official but rumours have it has opened to such numbers that are far from prediction.

Kangana Ranaut-led Dhaakad failed miserably on the first day and struggled to even reach 1 crore. The film reportedly earned just 65 lakhs leaving everyone shocked. As per the early trends flowing in, there’s been not much change in the collections even on day 2. Latest media reports suggest that Dhaakad continues to struggle as it has collected in the same ballpark of 1 crore.

Looks like, Dhaakad is finding it hard to survive at the box office amid the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 wave. Should we say it’s already washed out at the box-offic? We shall wait for first weekend collections to see the results.

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there’s no stopping for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer as it smashed many records with its day 1 collection.

Koimoi reviewed Dhaakad and rated it with 1 star. Excerpts from the review read, “Razneesh Razy Ghai, Chintan Gandhi & Rinish Ravindra’s story is a classic example of how focusing on a few selective departments of a film is never an option. The only fear while stepping into this one was for it to have “all style no substance” and that’s exactly what has happened. We got the point that action looks good, but that doesn’t mean you’ll keep pushing the same thing down our throat expecting us to say “waaaaah! Kya action hai!”

