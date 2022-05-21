Dhaakad had a promising trailer and fabulous promotional activities but seems like Kangana Ranaut has failed to create her magic with her latest film. Although it was expected that the film would open with great box office numbers but the advance bookings response is very dull for the film. Scroll down below to know more.

The film which is high on action and drama is helmed by debutant director Razneesh Ghai. Apart from Ranaut, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta as antagonists, along with Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi in supporting roles.

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun never left any chance to promote Dhaakad but seems like they’ve still missed something as the advance booking response is not looking upto the mark. Let’s have a look at the film’s booking status in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

The majority of the shows are given to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while Dhaakad has fewer shows, among those theatres only 10% of shows only booked in the city.

Delhi

Just like Mumbai, even the scenario in the capital city is similar as very few seats are occupied.

Bangalore

For Dhaakad, the advance booking in the region is slightly low in comparison with Mumbai and Delhi.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, a single theatre is fully booked while others are expected to fill by the latter half of the day.

Chennai

Although Chennai usually leads in advance booking status but for Dhaakad there are only a handful of cinema halls that are getting filled.

Pune

The advance booking response is slightly better in Pune as 15% of shows are showing good responses while others are yet to get any bookings.

Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad

Just like other major cities, the advance booking for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is not very impressive in these regions too.

