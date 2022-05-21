Dhaakad Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Marking a clash with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kangana Ranaut starrer seems to be having a tough time at the box office. Co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, Dhaakad was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and is helmed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. Unlike Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad 2 has been garnering mixed responses, while some have liked it others are saying otherwise.

Dhaakad also stars Saswata Chatterjee in a key role and sees Kangana playing the role of Agent Agni.

As per the early trends flowing in, Kangana Ranaut has opened to unexpected numbers. A few latest media reports state that Dhaakad has made just earnings of 1-2 crores which is below average. Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut starrer has been made with a budget of over 100 crores. The Day 1 collections of Dhaakad have come as a shock for many. While many expected people to watch Dhaakad but Kartik Aaryan seems to be growing.

A while back we brought you Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Day 1 early trend and it has reportedly managed to make 15-17 crores on its first day which is amazing.

This morning, Koimoi reviewed Dhaakad and rated it with 1 star. An excerpt from the review read, “Tumhari dikkat yeh hai, ke tum khudko maseeha samajne lagi ho…” says Saswata Chatterjee’s character to Agni (Kangana Ranaut) and that ironically summarises the entire problem with the script in one line. Agni comes with a dark past, she’s seeking revenge & she’s looking for the kingpin of a child traff*cking cartel Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), who’s been off the radar for a decade.”

Will Dhaakad be considered a box office flop? We shall wait for its first-weekend collection before making any judgment.

