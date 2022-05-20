Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): The most anticipated film finally hit the screens today i.e., May 20. The film which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles also has an ensemble cast of actors like Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Amar Upadhyay, Siddhant Ghegadmal and others. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is said to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel starrer with the same name.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and has faced a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta starrer Dhaakad.
As per the early trends flowing in Kartik Aaryan starrer seems to be loved by one and all on the very first day itself. The latest media reports suggest that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to make a total collection of 15-17 crores on the very first day, which is amazing. Considering the hate that Bollywood has been receiving for quite some time on social media, its first day BO collections might come as a surprise for many.
Looking at its Day 1 collection, we must say Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has set a benchmark and showed how all it needs is a good script to create wonders no matter what.
Koimoi reviewed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and rated it with 3 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “In the ‘Multiverse of Manjulika’, we see one such spirit getting trapped into a ‘haveli’ in Bhawanigarh (Rajasthan), only for years later when someone from her family intervenes in the process and lets her out in the wild. But, how does this happen? The present-day story has Reet (Kiara Advani) coming back to her family after her higher studies, forcefully getting married to someone her sister likes. If you think, this is too entangling, it’s just the base of the maze that’s about to bloom.”
A while back, we brought you how did Kartik Aaryan react when he was asked about getting compared to Akshay Kumar.
Coming back, let’s wait and see how its collections at the box office turn out to be on its first weekend? What do you think?
