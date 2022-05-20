Despite the release of Bollywood film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne, as well as KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] continuing to do great guns in its fifth week, it was Hollywood release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which saw the best collections of them all. Running in its second week, the film went on to top the 20 crores mark, which is better than Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Saunkan Saunkne which collected in 17 crores range each, and KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] which topped the 10 crores mark.

Of course, around 21 crores that the Marvel film collected in its second week is also a huge drop from the first week numbers of 101.31 crores. That’s a fall of around 80%, which is massive. In fact had there been even a semi-decent competition from Bollywood then the drop would easily have been over the 85% mark. However, where the film benefits from is the fact that the job was already done for the film in the opening weekend itself when 79.50 crores had come in. Post that it was all about consolidating to some extent at least and bring in further profits.

The film goes on to show yet again that if a film is hyped well enough and audiences are suitably enticed then they are willing to step into theatres from Day One itself. Post that of course the content does all the talking, something that has been seen with The Kashmir Files, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. However, with a good franchise quotient and wonderful publicity and marketing, a huge opening can almost guarantee that a film will pull through, despite being average in content, as has been seen with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which currently stands at 122.50 crores*.