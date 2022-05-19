Despite the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad, one film that will continue to get moolah in Week 3 as well is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reason? None of the new releases need IMAX, 4DX or 3D formats for them, which means despite limited occupancy, the Hollywood superhero film will have all these screens at its disposal. It is a blessing indeed for the film to be playing on such formats since these all play at premium multiplexes and the ticket prices too are at the top of the range.

As a result, even with half the occupancy, Doctor Strange will collect as much as any other film which is playing on other screens since the ticket rates here are almost one and a half times. For example, even at a major multiplex in a big city mall, average ticket price of a Bollywood biggie could be in a range of Rs. 350-500/–. However, an IMAX, 4DX or 3D screen may have an average entry price ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 750/-. On certain days and shows, the price may go further up, so it only ends up helping the collections turn out to be better.

This is what has allowed the Marvel film also to collect 121.01 crores* already till Wednesday, with more coming in before the close of week. Then its Week 3 is going to be an added bonus due to reasons, as stated above. As a result, Doctor Strange is now looking at 135-140 crores finish, which would be a very good result, especially in the current times when even 50 crores lifetime is coming at a premium.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

