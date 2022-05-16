It was just about a fair second weekend for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness as 11.75 crores* came in. As expected, the growth on Sunday was very limited as 4.50 crores* came in. Anything over and above 5 crores would have been ideal though for the film since it isn’t as if the audience was spoilt for choices with the new releases.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is hardly collecting and KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) is also just about bringing in residual numbers. In such a scenario, the stage was set for the Marvel film to perform but it stayed average at best.

In isolation though, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness has still managed to garner some of the best numbers ever for a Hollywood film with 113.24 crores* coming in. It has gone past Fast and the Furious 7 (108 crores) and is now the sixth biggest Hollywood grosser ever in India.

On its release, it had seemed like The Lion King lifetime of 158 crores could be comfortably surpassed as well. Had that been the case, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness would have made it to the Top-5 Hollywood biggies in India by being next only to Avengers: End Game, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Jungle Book.

However, that won’t be the case now as Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness will need to settle at the number 6 spot. There are more Hollywood films arriving in the next few weeks. Top Gun: Maverick arrives on 27th May and it isn’t one of those event films for the Indian audience. Even if it does 50 crores lifetime, it would be good enough.

However, there are bigger expectations from Jurassic World Dominion which releases on 10th June. The last Jurassic film, Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom [2018], had done a lifetime business of 85 crores though the one before that, Jurassic World, had collected 101 crores back in 2015. One now waits to see where does Jurassic World Dominion head for eventually.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

