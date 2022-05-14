Even after the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and becoming a pan-India superstar, Rocking Star Yash has shown that he is strongly connected to his roots as he attended the wedding of his childhood friend in his hometown Mysuru.

Yash, who is currently celebrating the success of his film ‘KGF Chapter 2’, is spending quality time with his family before taking up another film project.

The KGF star reached Mysuru with actress and wife Radhika Pandit to attend the wedding of his friend Chetan.

The star couple was welcomed by bursting of crackers.

Yash greeted the large crowd that had gathered for his arrival, as the news of his ccoming had spread like wildfire.

He also obliged to requests for selfies by the crowd before going inside the wedding hall.

The cool gesture by the superstar won the hearts of the people.

Videos and photos of the event have gone viral on social media.

Shattering all records, the Hindi version of Yash-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was previously in the news when it surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ by crossing the Rs 350 crore benchmark as it collected Rs 369.58 crore at the box office.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls… Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays… (Week 3) Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ? 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi.”

Talking to IANS about the money minting action entertainer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, trade analyst Karan Taurani of Elara Capital said: “I don’t see a collection of more than Rs 370-380 crores at a lifetime. Now, the film will definitely surpass ‘Dangal’. ‘Dangal’ was somewhere close to Rs 365-370 crores. So, its a big positive news for the industry because ‘Baahubali 2’ released somehwere around 4 years back in 2018.”

