Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 2: Superstar Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer which raked 36.63 crores on its opening day, minted 11.64 crores share in AP and TS on its following day. Scroll below for more details.

The two days total of Telugu states now makes a total of 48.27 crores. Given Friday is a working day, the second-day numbers are indeed good. Like every other movie released on Thursday, the footfalls for the morning as well as matinee shows are decent, wherein the next two shows witnessed better footfalls.

The weekend advantage for the film directed by Parasuram sets in from today and bookings in regional areas look promising for Saturday and Sunday. On the other hand, In the USA, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has crossed $1.5 million mark.

Here’s the 2-day breakup of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in regional areas:

Nizam- 17.44cr

Ceeded- 6.15cr

UA- 5.38cr

East- 4.33cr

West- 3.19cr

Guntur- 6.34cr

Krishna- 3.47cr

Nellore- 1.97cr

AP&TS 2 Days Total: 48.27Cr

Elated with the response, the SVP makers yesterday hosted a grand party for the entire team.

