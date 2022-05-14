On Thursday, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had collected 4.50 crores at the box office. In comparison to that, the film has done well enough on Friday to bring in 3.25 crores*. The drop that has been see is on the expected lines but what is of all the more relevance is that it is still collecting better than Jayeshbhai Jordaar which brought in 3 crores* on Friday. The Hollywood flick is continuing to collect at premium properties, especially on IMAX, 4DS and 3D screens, where the ticket rates are much higher.

Advertisement

That said, if one compares these numbers with the first Friday then it is a massive fall of over 80%. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had taken an opening of 28.35 crores and for it to bring in 3.25 crores* on the second Friday is a huge drop indeed. In fact the superhero film can count its stars that the competition was weak in the form of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Had it been bigger than even these numbers would have been hard to come by.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, what also matters is that the job has been done for the film. Currently standing at 104.74 crores*, it is already one of the biggest Hollywood grossers ever in India. That too when this isn’t a major superhero character for a large quantum of audience and the film by itself is barely average. It would be quite interesting to see how the film continues to pace up further on Saturday and Sunday since its gap with Jayeshbhai Jordaar will only become much bigger once the weekend is through.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 1: Beats Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam To Be The 10th Highest Indian Opener Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube