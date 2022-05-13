Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Looks like, the latest Marvel film believes shining at the box office slowly and steadily. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer had a great start and made their mark on the 4th spot of the highest Hollywood openers list in India. After 7 days of its release, the film finally hit the 100 crore milestone breaking yet another record.

After striving hard in the first week, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness seems to be holding onto tight.

As per the early trends flowing it, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness continues to maintain the pace. After earning 4.50 crores yesterday, the film has reportedly made a collection of 4-5 crores* on its 8th day at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, the film now stands at 107-108 crores* With its 7 days collection, Doctor Strange got featured amongst the Top-5 grossers of 2022 so far. Mind you, the film was quick to cross 50 crore mark within just two days.

The other 4 films are Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi headlines by Alia Bhatt.

This morning we brought you the first 7-day collections of Hollywood releases in India. Here goes the list:

Avengers: End Game – 260.40 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 156.64 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 139.57 crores

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 100.30 crores*

The Lion King – 81.57 crores

The Jungle Book – 74.63 crores

Fast and the Furious 7 – 73.06 crores

Fate of the Furious – 59.79 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 59.15 crores

Captain America – 56.41 crores

Coming back, we hope Doctor Strange works wonders at the box office in the coming week!

Meanwhile, stay tuned to stay updated!

