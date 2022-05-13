While the opening day and the opening weekend were excellent for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the weekdays that followed were ordinary. Still, the Hollywood flick has managed to find a place amongst the record breaking Hollywood biggies of all times. While Avengers: Endgame stays on to be there right at the top with an unimaginable feat of 260.40 crores, something that even KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] [254.97 crores] could manage to break, the latest superhero movie has found itself at the No. 4 spot.

The film went past the 100 crores mark at the fag end of the week and the only competition that it was fighting against was Spider-Man: No Way Home [139.57 crores]. However, the film had taken an early lead right from the opening day and that’s the way it stayed right through the week. Moreover, Spider-Man is as it is an established franchise so it would take a while before any other Hollywood offering (apart from Avengers, which is the No. 1 franchise in India) can challenge it in its arena.

To think of it, when it comes to the first seven day collections of Hollywood releases in India, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is only the fourth film ever to even score a century inside the first week. Otherwise, the next bet is The Lion King [81.57 crores] and the one right there at No. 10, Captain America [56.41 crores], has barely brushed past the 50 crores mark. This further establishes that while Hollywood movies have indeed started making a mark, which is good enough, it’s still the select films that are eying a century.

First 7 day collections of Hollywood releases in India

Avengers: Endgame – 260.40 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 156.64 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 139.57 crores

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 100.30 crores*

The Lion King – 81.57 crores

The Jungle Book – 74.63 crores

Fast and the Furious 7 – 73.06 crores

Fate of the Furious – 59.79 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 59.15 crores

Captain America – 56.41 crores

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

