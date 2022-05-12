Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opened to a thunderous start at the box office across the globe. However, the reports haven’t been that positive with praises coming for Elizabeth Olsen’s performance. Let’s see how it fared so far after taking a blockbuster start worldwide.
In Spider-Man: No Way Home left fans excited with the concept of the multiverse and they were crazily waiting for the Doctor Strange sequel. Apart from it, just like every Marvel film, some exciting theories and speculations had went viral. The most hyped one was the debut of Tom Cruise in MCU as Iron Man. These things played very well as fans flocked theatres to watch the film.
Amid a lot of anticipation, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opened to a rocking number of $450 million during the opening weekend. However, as the reports have been average, a huge drop was witnessed on Monday and Tuesday. Nonetheless, it has successfully surpassed the mark of $500 million as the collection stands at $507.84 million worldwide after 5 days.
As the numbers have slowed down, it will be interesting to see if the film manages to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office.
Helmed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and others.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen aka Wanda has strongly defended Marvel films from filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, who have earlier bashed Marvel movies. The actress told ‘The Independent’ that she gets frustrated when people make Marvel movies “seem like a lesser type of art.”
