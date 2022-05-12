Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opened to a thunderous start at the box office across the globe. However, the reports haven’t been that positive with praises coming for Elizabeth Olsen’s performance. Let’s see how it fared so far after taking a blockbuster start worldwide.

Advertisement

In Spider-Man: No Way Home left fans excited with the concept of the multiverse and they were crazily waiting for the Doctor Strange sequel. Apart from it, just like every Marvel film, some exciting theories and speculations had went viral. The most hyped one was the debut of Tom Cruise in MCU as Iron Man. These things played very well as fans flocked theatres to watch the film.

Advertisement

Amid a lot of anticipation, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opened to a rocking number of $450 million during the opening weekend. However, as the reports have been average, a huge drop was witnessed on Monday and Tuesday. Nonetheless, it has successfully surpassed the mark of $500 million as the collection stands at $507.84 million worldwide after 5 days.