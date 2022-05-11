Will Smith may get replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Aladdin 2. The whole world is aware of the Oscars 2022 incident where Smith slapped Chris Rock across his face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition. As shocking as that was, what followed was even more.

The King Richard actor faced the consequences of his actions. He was removed from the Academy and banned from attending the award ceremony for the next 10 years. On top of that, several people, including a few celebs condemned Will for his turning to physical violence as a response.

But nothing matched the level of Will Smith losing film deals. Now, as per Giant Freakin Robot, the Pursuit of Happyness actor may lose his role as the Genie in Aladdin 2 and it may be transferred to Dwayne Johnson. Will took up the role in Disney’s live-action release in 2019. It became a major hit and people adored the actor as the Genie.

But, now, after the whole Chris Rock debacle, Will Smith may be losing that role in the sequel to the Disney flick. As per the rumours, Aladdin 2 will be released in 2025 and will be directed by Guy Ritchie. If this news is true, if Dwayne Johnson does take over the role, it would be a blow in Smith’s face. The actor did a remarkable job in playing the character that was once played by the legendary Robin Williams.

After the Oscars in 2022, Smith traveled to India. Though it was unclear what the reason behind it was. Meanwhile, as per one report, things might be getting worse for the actor as it stated that Jada Pinkett Smith might be filing for divorce from Will.

While Will Smith was last reported to be seeking therapy, all these rumours around Dwayne Johnson taking the role of Genie in Aladdin 2 and Jada divorcing him are just rumours. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

