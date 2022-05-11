Actor Johnny Depp is one of the most popular names in the International cinema. He is well known for playing roles like Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Willy Wonka and the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow. He has been voted as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2003 and 2009.

While The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is often appreciated for his acting skills, not many know that he has a toned physique and likes to maintain it. Johnny‘s workout and diet plan can be an inspiration for many who wants to achieve a lean yet well toned physique. Scroll down to know more.

Johnny Depp’s workout routine

The Hollywood star has a hectic work schedule but he doesn’t skip hitting the gym. He workouts at the gym a minimum of four to five times a week. His workout routine is more directed towards enhancing the suppleness of his body and making it more resilient.

Johnny Depp’s role in the Pirates of the Caribbean series required him to show immense strength, agility, and power. So executed gruelling sword fighting, which catered to all these qualities. His ingrained love for his athletic body keeps him from lifting heavyweights. His workout routine includes push-ups, squats, dips, dumbbell curls, bicep curls, bench press, plyometrics etc.

Johnny Depp’s Diet Plan

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor has been very prudent about his diet. He astutely thinks about the nutrient density of food items and includes them in his diet. As per Celebrity Daily Routine.com, Johnny includes copious food items in his diet such as white fish, lean protein such as chicken breast, cottage cheese, green veggies, wheat pasta, soy products etc.

When a certain role demands to shed his weight, Johnny Depp eats low-calorie food like less sugary fruits, green veggies, whole grains, nuts, seeds etc. He consciously avoids sugary and alcoholic beverages. Instead, he prefers green tea to any other beverage. He nourishes his body with six small meals a day.

