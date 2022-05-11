Euphoria has become one of the most discussed shows of recent times, keeping the audience hooked with its drama and aesthetic storytelling. If you are a fan of the show from India, you have probably already imagined what it would look like, if it was made in Bollywood. Throwing some fuel into this scenario, here is a list of Bollywood actors that perfectly fit the show characters.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the show will soon be renewed for the third season and the internet has been going wild with predictions and theories. Some even suggest that the show will take a time leap but no official confirmation yet!

Bollywood actors as Euphoria characters:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Rue

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the finest actors in the film industry and to pull off the character Rue, like how Zendaya did, is no easy business. It demands a versatile artist and PC is just that. Imagine her doing the whole fight with her mom scene from Euphoria season 2, episode 5. Our Desi Girl would fit right in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor as Nate Jacobs

Ranbir Kapoor has played the careless, douche-y playboy type characters several times in the past and movies like Wake Up Sid and Bachna Ae Haseeno are a few examples of the same. He hits the bull’s eye whenever given a complex yet toxic character and there is no better way to describe Nate. The infamous Russian roulette game he played with Maddy would simply get a new dimension with Ranbir in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Elordi (@jacobelordi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir kapoor fanpage (@ranbir_kapoooor)

Kangana Ranaut as Maddy Perez

Kangana Ranaut has a unique way of playing the badass and spoilt girl and that only proves how adaptive she is, as an actor. Be it Tanu from Tune Weds Manu or Shonali from Fashion, the Queen is the best when she decides to be her own boss. The clicking fake nails and over-the-top makeup would also look Euphoric on Kangana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @alexademie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

Janhvi Kapoor as Cassie Howard

Cassie Howard is another not-so-simple character that became a massive topic of debate on social media by the end of season 2. Given Janhvi Kapoor’s proven calibre, she can easily play the innocent yet sly Cassie. It also helps that both Janhvi and Sydney Sweeney (the actor that actually played Cass)are absolutely gorgeous in real life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Saisha Shinde as Jules Vaughn

Jules Vaughn is a trans character from Euphoria and the actor that played the role, Hunter Schafer, effortlessly slayed as the broken and beautiful Jules. Lock Upp fame designer Saisha Shinde is someone who could fill in these shows. She has a unique sense of style and could totally ace the new-girl-in-town kinda role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter (@hunterschafer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A I S H A S H I N D E (@officialsaishashinde)

Swara Bhasker as Kate Hernandez

Kate Hernandez is another girl from Euphoria who holds a close spot in our hearts. She battles intense issues related to body positivity in the first season and it could be a tricky part for any actor to portray. Swara Bhasker has portrayed an array of characters in the past and this mix of innocent and spicy would go well with her style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbieferreira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Alia Bhatt as Lexi Howard

Alia Bhatt can take up almost any role at this point and we believe she would be just the right fit for Lexi from Euphoria. The whole personality switch she experiences half way through season two, right before the play, is something Alia Bhatt excels at; it would be a delight to watch her go all out with this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maude Apatow (@maudeapatow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

What do you think about this Euphoria X Bollywood list? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: KRK Calls Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Biggest Disaster Of 2022 Even Before Its Release & This Is The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube