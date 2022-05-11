There has been a lot of debate about The Kashmir Files ever since its big release. The film turned out to be a big revolution at the box office as it turned out to the most profitable film of all time. Its sensitive subject on the Kashmiri Pandits made many celebs remain tight-lipped. Akshay Kumar praised it but director Vivek Agnihotri called it ‘majboori’. He is now taking digs at Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor and Twinkle Khanna. Read below for details.

It all began as a terrorist leader from Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Malik on Tuesday was pleaded guilty in a terror-funding case. Soon after the news broke, Vivek took to his Twitter and launched a fresh jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, Twinkle Khanna and Shashi Tharoor, who had previously criticized the film.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Dear genocide deniers, still want to call it ISLAMOPHOBIC and half-truth? Dear @ShashiTharoor and @ArvindKejriwal, still feel like laughing? Dear star-wife, still wanna make nail-files? Hum dekhenge”

Vivek Agnihotri did not clearly mention Twinkle Khanna, who is the wife of Akshay Kumar, and had previously joked about The Kashmir Files. She said she will make a film called Nail Files that would be about disastrous manicures.

On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal questioned BJP’s intent and said they were politicizing Kashmiri Pandit’s atrocities and earning money.

Another spat began yesterday after news of The Kashmir Files facing a ban in Singabore surfaced on the internet and Shashi Tharoor termed it as “most regressive censor in the world.”

Dear Genocide Deniers,

Still want to call it ISLAMOPHOBIC and half-truth? Dear @ShashiTharoor and @ArvindKejriwal,

Still feel like laughing? Dear star-wife,

Still wanna make nail-files? हम देखेंगे… https://t.co/MchtlEieft — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Vivek Agnihotri shared, “Finally, the justice will be done. This is the other side of the story. I am grateful to god to have helped me play a small role in getting justice for my brothers and sisters. I hope NOW Genocide Deniers will let us live in peace and let us heal.”

