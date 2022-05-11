Ranveer Singh is the latest actor who has shared his opinion on the ongoing debate between Bollywood & South films. It all began when Kichcha Sudeep said that Hindi is no more our national language. Ajay Devgn disagreed with his statement and that started the much-debated controversy. Now, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has broken his silence and below is what he has to say.

In the past few years, a lot of South films have been welcomed in mainstream showbiz. Films like Jersey, Arjun Reddy amongst others have been remade in Hindi after their huge success in regional cinema. On the other hand, there have been Pan Indian releases like RRR, Pushpa and Beast and introductions to actors like Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay among others.

Breaking his silence on the language debate, Ranveer Singh told Bollywood Life, “I saw Pushpa, I don’t speak Telugu. I saw RRR, I don’t speak the language – but I was in awe absolutely of these films and of the craft. I can only say that I appreciate excellence in craft that the films have showcased and I’m very proud of how wonderfully well they’re doing and how they’ve been accepted by different kinds of audiences. It makes me very, very proud because I’ve never looked upon such films as others. Yeh toh sab apna hi hai, yaar, (they’re all our films, my friend); Indian cinema ek hai (Indian cinema is one).”

Ranveer Singh also added, “See, I’m an artist, and I don’t have that much knowledge about film business as I’m neither a trade person nor a producer. I’m a paid professional, I get money to showcase my art before the camera and my knowledge is limited to that. So, only from my personal point of view, I can say that these films (South movies dubbed in Hindi and marketed as pan-India films) are actually great films as they are.”

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

