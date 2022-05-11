Khuda Gawah starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi is one of the most successful films of all time. Released in 1992, the film was directed by Mukul S. Anand and produced by Manoj Desai. In a recent interview, the producer opened up on how Amit Ji’s mother Teji Bachchan and Sri’s mother Rajeswari Yanger threatened the producer for shooting at a controversial location like Afghanistan and including Jaya Bachchan in the conversation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film was shot in locations near Afghanistan including Kabul which happens to have a high threat of terrorism. Reportedly, Mohammad Najibullah who was the Prime Minister of the country at that point in time provided security for an 18 days shoot in 1991.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Manoj Desai opened up on the threats given to him by Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan and Sridevi’s mother Rajeswari Yanger. They were concerned about the security of their kids being in Afghanistan.

Manoj Desai told the publication, “Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan ji had warned me that ‘Agar Amit ko kuch bhi hota hai aur agar Jaya ne safed saare peheni, toh teri wife Kalpana bhi safed saree pehengi. Tu idhar aana hi nahi wapis (If anything happens to Amit and Jaya has to wear a white saree, then your wife too will wear a white saree. You don’t bother to come back)’!”

He continued and added, “Even Sridevi’s mother gave a warning that ‘Manoj bhai, agar Sri ko kuch hua, toh Kabul se wapis mat aana. Tumhara khoon karwa dungi main idhar (Manoj brother, if anything happens to Sri, then don’t come back from Kabul. I’ll get you murdered here)’! So, you can imagine how risky it was. However, Amitabh Bachchan wanted an authentic location for the shoot.”

