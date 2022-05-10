Bollywood actresses often come in support of each other on various topics. Raveena Tandon who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 in a recent interview opened up on coming in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once. It was after she had her daughter Aaradhya and the media fat-shamed her post that. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was 2011 when Aishwarya had her first child with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and was fat-shamed later for putting on the post-pregnancy weight. Back then, Raveena came in support of the Devdas actress and tweeted, “Everyone’s body type is different, if she’s taking time is OK. Its her space, its her obligation to her child first. Instead of some portions of the media, who decide what and when Ash should do with herself and her baby? shallow and double standards, wonder if they’d do the same?”

Now, speaking to NDTV Goodtimes, in a recent interview Raveena Tandon opened up on the entire fat-shaming scenario against Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and said, “There was a time when I had put on a lot of weight after I just delivered my son. And I remember, I started working after that and there was a press conference and that time they were fat-shaming me, they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai and I stood up for her at that time and I said she just had a baby.”

Raveena Tandon continued and said, “So at a press conference a journalist said, ‘Aray Raveena ji aap kitni moti ho gayi hain, aap kya mast cheez hua karti thi or ab aap reality show kar rahi hain (Raveena ji you have gained so much weight, you used to be a big thing back then and now you are doing these reality shows)’. I told him ‘dekhiye bhaisahab motapa toh ghat jayega lekin aapki surat kaise badal payegi (I told him that my fat will go away but how will you change your face)?’”

Kudos to Raveena for taking a stand for her fellow actress in the industry.

What are your thoughts on the KGF: Chapter 2 actress coming in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.

