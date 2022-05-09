Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has been all over the news lately and looks like her Mother’s Day post shook up the internet yet again. She posted a picture of her daughter Malti for the first time with an elaborate note on how the baby’s health was poor in the last few months. Her sister, Parineeti Chopra showered the couple with a lot of love and also lauded PC for rising above the situation like a warrior.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick announced a few months back that they had welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. They put up a post on social media announcing the development but their decision was quick to become a heated topic of discussion. Some people believed that surrogacy, as a process, should not be made available unless absolutely necessary while others took a stand in support of PC and her husband Nick.

In the most recent development, Priyanka Chopra dropped the first-ever picture of baby Malti alongside hubby Nick Jonas and it was quick to take the internet by storm. In the picture, she could be seen holding the baby close to her chest while donning a simple denim jacket. Nick, on the other hand, was seen playing with Malti’s arm while looking away from the camera.

In the caption for the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote about how Malti had not been well and now she is finally back home. Before putting up an official Mother’s Day wish, she wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

In the comments section of the post, Priyanka Chopra’s sister, Parineeti Chopra also put up a note about how she has seen the couple fight all obstacles in the last few days. “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi – I saw a soldier in the hospital – You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now, time to start spoiling her.”, she wrote.

