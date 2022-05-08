Priyanka Chopra is currently a humongous star and is one of the highest-paid actresses. Even before she became Miss World, the actress had won a local beauty pageant, May Queen. Due to this, the actress already had a fan following in her hometown Bareilly. Back in the day, she recalled being frightened when a boy entered her bedroom’s balcony.

After becoming Miss World in 2000, PeeCee gained a lot of attention following which she became an overnight sensation. In her 2 decades-long career, the actress has won two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Krrish star was honoured with the Padma Shri.

Back in 2009, Priyanka Chopra talking with Farah Khan on her chat show ‘Tere Mere Beach Mein’, recalled the time when people used to follow her after winning the local beauty pageant. She also talked about how an admirer entered her balcony, which terrified her. Scroll down below to know what her father did next when she complained to him about the same.

Priyanka Chopra said, “One day a boy came up to the top floor of my house where I used to sleep. I didn’t know him and he jumped from the terrace to my balcony window. He was staring at me through the window and I didn’t know him. I was absolutely frightened and told my dad, ‘Papa mere kamre mein koi aa gaya hai, koi khatkhata raha hai’.”

She added, “The very next day, my parents got the entire house and my bed covered with iron rods like a cage so much so that if there was a fire, we would have all burnt to death since there was just no escape route.”

Talking more about her past, Priyanka Chopra even revealed that her mother had instructed her to not wear skirts or jeans because many boys from her locality used to follow her during her school days.

