Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen’s lovestory is a tale as old as time. The ex-couple dated from 2006-09 and their love story was all over media making headlines. They didn’t miss any opportunity to make public appearances together or hold hands publicly back then. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Randeep opened up on his breakup with Sushmita and called it the best thing that has happened to him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Sushmita recently broke up with model Rohman Shawl and their breakup was the talk of the town. The actress is a single mother and has two daughters named Renee and Alisah and she often shares a glimpse of her personal life with her fans on Instagram. Sen is quite popular on the photo-sharing platform and enjoys a fan following of over 6 million followers on the same.

Advertisement

Talking about the breakup with Sushmita Sen, Randeep Hooda once said, “I was not in a relationship with ‘Miss Universe’ and did not feel a sense of conquest in any way. I missed only one theatre rehearsal in my life as Sushmita wanted me to not go and that is the worst thing I did in terms of my value system. I was exposed to fame although I was on the sidelines as I was not a star. The break-up was the best thing that happened to me and I realised that I gave it too much time in my life. It freed my energy to do things for myself,” as reported by International Business Times.

Talking about what exactly went wrong, Randeep Hooda said, “A lot of things went wrong. Sometimes you just outgrow the relationship and then, unless you are married or seriously committed, it’s best to go your separate ways. It’s been three years. I’ve never spoken about Sushmita.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Highway actor was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan.

What are your thoughts on Randeep Hooda spilling the beans on his breakup with Sushmita Sen? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Sonakshi Sinha Rubbishes Rumours Of Arrest Warrant, Calls It “Individual’s Agenda To Gain Publicity Using My Name”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube