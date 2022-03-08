Ever since Priyanka Chopra married American Pop star Nick Jonas, the two have often shown what couple goals are. Although the actress is happily married now, but once she spoke about her marriage plans and revealed what kind of guys she likes to marry. Her statement in the 2012 interview raised many eyebrows when the actress claimed she’s a control freak.

PC and Nick got married on December 1, 2018, their three-day wedding celebration combined both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions in Jodhpur. Recently on January 22, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child through surrogacy. Sharing the good news with their followers, they wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Back in 2012, Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Filmfare was asked if marriage would restrict her work, to this, the actress said, “If I marry that ‘kind’ of a guy, then it would restrict me. And I might marry that ‘kind’ of a guy. I’m old fashioned. I love Indian possessive types. I’d hate it if I was going out and the guy didn’t ask me where I was going.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “I’ve always been a control freak. I’d need a guy who can control me because I’m a little bit of a wild child. I have to be with someone I respect. But it’s very difficult to gain my respect. I have high standards.”

When asked where she’ll find a guy like that, Chopra had said, “He’ll just come and sweep me off my feet. He’ll come like a gust of wind. I don’t have this insane sense of desperation. I don’t feel the need to be in a relationship. At the moment, I’m content. I’m around people who make me happy. There’s no void in my life.”

Talking about what kind of guy she’ll prefer, Priyanka Chopra says, “I want a guy who is crazy about me. Doesn’t matter what he does, where he lives. I would be very intense in a relationship. So I need someone who wouldn’t be afraid to express his feelings like most people are. I want to be in a relationship that has no bars.”

