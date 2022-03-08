Sonakshi Sinha has been on the news after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a fraud case. She was accused of charging 37 lakhs for an event but as per the organiser Pramod Sharma, the actress didn’t turn up for the show. However, the Rowdy Rathore star who was silent about the matter has now spoken up about the same and issued her clarification about it.

As per reports, her manager refused to return the money to the organizer and he even tried contacting the actress herself. After multiple failed attempts, Sharma then lodged a complaint against the Dabangg star.

Now sharing the clarification, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “There have been rumours of a non bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity using my name.”

Sonakshi Sinha added, “This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which i have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade.”

“This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court and defaming me.”

This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and i can assure you there are no warrants issued against me,” Sonakshi Sinha concluded.

