The countdown has already been started for SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated RRR. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles suffered a lot due to the pandemic and is finally ready to rock 25th March onwards.

The magnum opus has managed to secure a solo release for itself. At the box office, the film is expected to shatter records like anything, not just in India, but overseas too. Fans in the US are really lucky as they’ll be getting to watch the film a day before release through paid previews. And now, if reports are to be believed, Indian fans too might get a chance to watch the film earlier.

As per the report in Bollywood Life, RRR makers are considering paid previews on 24th March across the country, one day before the film releases. The shows are likely to be held during evening and night. If it’s happening, huge numbers are expected to come from paid previews itself. Let’s wait for an official announcement.

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran in key roles. Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo.

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR are planning to hold a massive pre-release event in either of the Telugu states. As SS Rajamouli’s directorial is inching towards its release date, the makers have been waiting to organize a grand event.

It is reported that the producers have roped in a big team to organize the pre-release event, which will involve most of the movie’s technicians and stars. A couple of dances and other promotional events will be held for the pre-release event as well. (via IANS)

