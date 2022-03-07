Riding high on the success of her career, Alia Bhatt has undoubtedly become the reigning queen of Bollywood. Basking in the success of her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is currently ruling the silver screen and how! The actress is receiving accolades for her groundbreaking performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial and the film is being lauded by one and all.

Apart from Gangubai, Alia Bhatt is also gearing for the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film RRR headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. But look like the filmmaker has some other plans for the actress as well on his mind. Read on to know what we are hinting at.

RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has planned to collaborate with Alia Bhatt once for a film. As per the latest online reports, the filmmaker is all set to reunite with the actress as she’s planning to rope the actress opposite Mahesh Babu in his upcoming jungle adventure film. Alia, who will be seen in an extended came in RRR, is in talks with the Rajamouli for his forthcoming Pan-India film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the director wants to cast Alia Bhatt opposite Mahesh Babu in the lead role. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Over the last few months, SS Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, have been working on the screenplay of their next collaboration with Mahesh in the lead. They have developed several characters through this period, feel that Alia fits the bill to play the female lead. The duo also believes that the young actress will make a solid pairing with Mahesh.”

The reason to rope Alia Bhatt in the film is to give the film a Pan-India appeal. “The talks are on and if everything goes as planned, Alia will team up with Mahesh for the first time ever. The dates, monetary scheme of things and the character traits are being discussed at the moment. Unlike RRR, Alia will be having a bigger role in this African jungle adventure. There will be a lot of VFX too in the narrative. But the idea is to shoot at real locations as well to get the vibe of jungles right,” added the source.

The report further states that after Mahesh Babu and Alia Bhatt will complete their pending professional commitments, then the makers will kick-start the shooting of the film. The film is expected to go on the floors by mid-next year.

