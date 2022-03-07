Ajith Kumar’s latest release Valimai is presently the talk of the Tollywood town. With the South industry booming with success, people all around the world have caught the craze of South films.

Advertisement

Well, at times this craze can turn deadly, as many fans end up mimicking the action stunts from the South films without any safety and have fallen victim to gruesome accidents. To avoid such a terrible fate, Ajith’s doctor has now warned his fans about the stunts by sharing some disturbing deets.

Advertisement

According to Indian Express, recently, Ajith Kumar’s Orthopaedic surgeon Naresh Padmanabhan expressed the actor’s worries about his audience getting the wrong message from his stunts. Padmanabhan said, “People have just seen a shot of Ajith falling in Valimai. But, about four or five times he has suffered injuries while performing stunts on a bike. He wanted to convey a positive message through his films. The message is that you can get up again even when you fall.”

Continuing to the topic Naresh Padmanabhan also advised fans never to copy any of his stunts as it would be dangerous. He also revealed that Ajith Kumar has undergone multiple surgeries over the last 15 years of his career. The Doctor stated, “Despite all that, if he’s surviving today, it’s because of the doctors, God’s grace and his willpower. It’s very rare to give such performances in spite of all these injuries and surgeries.”

The doctor also spoke about how close Ajith almost hit paralysis due to his stunts. He said, “In his cervical spine, discectomy surgery has been performed at two levels. He had a bone removed from the docile spine that was putting pressure on his nervous system. On the lower back, he had suffered a fracture and he was close to suffering paralysis. A lumbar discectomy has also been performed on him. He underwent a ligament tear operation in both knee joints. He has undergone surgeries on both shoulders. He had suffered a biceps tendon tear and we had to reattach it with surgery.”

On the work front, Ajit Kumar’s recent project Valimai has had set the box office on fire and has won millions of hearts. The movie was directed by H. Vinoth and was released on 24th February 2022.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Shares Love For People Who Are Rooting For Her & Prabhas’ Film

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube