Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited film Valimai, which was released last month, is still going strong at the box office even after two weeks. The Tamil language action film crossed Rs. 100 crore mark in India on Sunday thereby making it his second film to go over the century mark.

Although the film had a slow start when released, it later picked up the pace. The film gave tough competition to Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi which was also released the same week. In spite of this, the film earned just above Rs. 104 crores in its eleven-day run.

Latest reports reveal that Ajith Kumar’s film Valimai collected Rs. 94.60 crores in the first week and saw a drop in the second weekend at steep 80 per cent. It was then reported that the collections dropped to very low levels during the weekdays and picked up during the weekends. The only bright spot was Sunday business, which recorded a big jump of 60 per cent or so.

Here’s the breakdown of box office collections of Valimai at the Indian box office:

Week One – Rs. 94.60 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday – Rs. 1.60 crores

2nd Saturday – Rs. 3.10 crores

2nd Sunday – Rs. 5 crores

Total – Rs. 104.30 crores approx

Ajith Kumar’s film Valimai saw an amazing collection in Tamil Nadu. In fact, it was virtually making up for all India collections, with the weekend just shy of Rs. 9 crores for a total above Rs 85 crores. Sunday saw a huge jump in all centres. The numbers were more than the combined sum of Friday and Sunday. On the weekdays, the film is expected to add another Rs. 3 crores or so before the release of Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam next week. Seemingly this will mark the end of the run for the movie, closing over/under Rs. 90 crores.

The regional breakdown of Valimai’s box office collection are as follows:

Tamil Nadu – Rs. 85.40 crores

Karnataka – Rs. 6.10 crores

AP/TS – Rs. 6 crores

Kerala – Rs. 2.80 crores

Rest of India – Rs. 4 crores

As for overseas, Ajith Kumar’s film managed to collect $4.70 million (Rs. 35.50 crores) approx and the global total stands at around Rs. 140 crores.

