Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s Heart of Stone, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

Heart of Stone marks Alia’s global debut after dominating the Bollywood scene as one of India’s biggest stars including her accolades of four Filmfare Awards. The film is a spy thriller and will be directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroede.

Heart Of Stone revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) who is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

Alia Bhatt even shared the news on her Instagram with a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt led most recent film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali secured the third biggest opening last weekend and the one of the biggest non-holiday openings for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

Her 2019 film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, premiered at that year’s Berlin Film Festival and has become an international hit, grossing over $25M worldwide to date. The film is available to stream now on Amazon Prime and it was India’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2020 Oscars.

Recognizing her international appeal (including over 60M followers on Instagram), the Academy inducted Alia Bhatt into its 2020 class.

Congratulations to Alia for entering the global space!

