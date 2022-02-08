Currently busy with the promotions of her highly-anticipated movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ releasing this Friday (11th February), Ananya Panday will immediately start prepping for her next ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Advertisement

During the promotions of Gehraiyaan, the gorgeous actress had mentioned that she finds ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ as an honest, relatable and funny film and the young generation who is obsessed with social media, will be able to relate to it. While Ananya seem to be pretty excited to start shooting for the movie, it is scheduled to go on floors in March or April this year.

Advertisement

Ananya believes that when it comes to coming-of-age films centred on friendships and similar subjects, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar have a good command on the same.

Ananya is pinning all hopes on her latest multi-starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ in which she will be seen sharing the screen space opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time.

Besides ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Ananya has Pan-India project ‘Liger’ starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

Must Read: Exclusive! Deepika Padukone On Revisiting ‘Not-So-Pleasant’ Memories Of Her Past While Prepping For Gehraiyaan: “Closure Is A Very Big Word…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube