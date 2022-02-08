Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and a heartthrob of several female fans across the world. Apart from his acting skills in films, he is loved for his humble nature. However, he quite a few times lost his cool in the public. Scroll down to know more.

Ranbir often made headlines for his affair with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif before meeting Alia Bhatt. Now the two have been dating for more than four years now and fans are eager to know when are they going to get married.

While rumours of their marriage are making rounds on the internet, today we will take back to a time when Ranbir Kapoor lost his cool at a paparazzi. Back in 2013, the Kapoor scion snatched a video camera from a TV reporter who was following the actor around the city.

As per the India Today report, a popular freelance photographer’s team member was clicking away photographs of the Brahmastra actor in Bandra. Ranbir seemingly a bit tipsy got angry at it. He got off of his car and walked straight to one of the photographers, demanding that he hand over his mobile phone.

The photographer, who had no other option, complied to Ranbir Kapoor’s demands and gave his mobile phone to him. The actor then angrily told the photographer and the reporter to ask his bosses to call him and take back the camera then. When the photographer’s boss called the actor he did not respond, claims the Quint report.

The report further revealed that Ranbir finally called back at around 1:30 am after several persuasion by the photographer’s boss. Ranbir then explained how much he hates being followed around the city by the paparazzi. The two then seemed to have sorted out their differences and come to an agreement.

Finally, the photographer got his phone back at 4 am. It seems stardom comes at a price and Ranbir Kapoor, apparently, learned it the hard way.

