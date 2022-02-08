Akshay Kumar has changed the trajectory of his career in the last decade with his amazing script choices. Earlier, the actor was only known for his action and comic roles, but lately, he has been doing some really good movies. And if we talk about Akki’s good movies, Special 26 makes it to the final cut!

On this day, Special 26 was released back in 2013. The film has completed 9 years today. On this occasion, we’ll be taking a look back at one interesting story that took place before Akshay took up the role. Not many would be aware that the actor had initially rejected the Neeraj Pandey directorial. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Below is all you need to know about the same.

It sounds surprising but Akshay Kumar himself had revealed not agreeing to do Special 26 initially. He further shared accepting the role after going through a second narration. Speaking to Jai Maharashtra News (YouTube), Akshay had shared, “Neeraj Pandey did not wait for three years but he had to wait for 4-5 months. I read it and did not like it that much till he narrated it to me after 4-5 months and then I loved it.”

Special 26 also had Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, and others in key roles. The film was a good box office success.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He’ll be coming on the big screen with Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Cindrella, Gorkha, and Oh My God 2. Recently, his first-ever film with Emraan Hashmi titled ‘Selfiee’ was announced. Just a few moments ago, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced, which also stars Tiger Shroff.

