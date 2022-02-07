Vicky Kaushal is on roll and how! Basking in the success of his personal and professional life, Vicky Kaushal is once again in the news owing to his upcoming films. From the past few weeks, Vicky was shooting for Luka Chuppi director Laxman Uterkar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan. The makers recently wrapped up the shooting and pictures of the wrap-up celebration had surfaced on the web.

Vicky Kaushal, who recently got married to the love of his life, Katrina Kaif is now making news for his upcoming collaboration with ace director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Yes, that’s true! After getting snapped outside Mehra’s office, it was being said that Masaan actor along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani is gearing up for an association. Now the cat is out of the bag!

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “The project is extremely close to Rakeysh’s heart and has been wanting to make a film on it for many years now. Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role in this mythological drama, which will be narrated from the perspective of Karna. Excel Entertainment will be producing the film and the trio are extremely excited to collaborate on this one. The movie is expected to roll by the end of this year, and Vicky will start with his prep closer to the shooting date.”

The report further states that the makers were also in talks with Shahid Kapoor, who’s basking in the success of his previous films like Kabir Singh. However, things didn’t go as planned.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of projects. The actor will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. That apart he also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next, and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer magnum opus Takht.

