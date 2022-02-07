Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actresses that Bollywood has been blessed with. She’s been a part of showbiz for over 15 years and what an incredible journey it has been! Not only has the actress made a name for herself, but also found the love of her life – Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh and DP fell in love with each other after they met on the sets of Ram Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Many didn’t know but they even got engaged years before their wedding in 2018. The duo has worked on several films together, the last being Kabir Khan directorial 83.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Deepika Padukone where she spoke in length about her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, working with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan amongst other things. As she understands the complexities of relationships with her upcoming film, we asked how content she feels going to bed every night knowing there’s someone (Ranveer Singh) who’s always got her back.

Deepika Padukone answered, “I also wake up in the morning having breakfast feeling content that I have someone watching my back (laughing). I mean it’s always great, that’s what our relationship is based on and is also evolved into. It really helps to have a partner who is in the same profession. It helps at so many levels.”

Diving deep into their relationship, Deepika added, “We discuss the meetings that we had and the narrations that we’ve taken. Sometimes we are confused about certain narrations, we discuss that. We could have had a bad or a good day at sets and we discuss that. All in all, to have a partner that is supportive and understanding, truly I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Well, those are some beautiful words from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is surely a lucky man!

