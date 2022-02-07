Yesterday was a sad day for the entire country as India’s nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, passed away, leaving a void in the music industry. Every single Indian mourned the loss of the legendary singer. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s one video from the funeral is going viral and fans are hailing the star.

Advertisement

Lata didi breathed her last yesterday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. She was announced dead due to multiple organs failure. Ever since the news was announced, the entire country went into shock and grief. Tributes started flowing in on Twitter and other social media platforms. She was cremated yesterday in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours.

Advertisement

Many Bollywood celebs attended Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral to bid a last goodbye to Bharat Ratna’s recipient. Shah Rukh Khan too marked his presence to offer his tribute. Now, SRK‘s video from the funeral is going viral on the internet and netizens are loving what the star did.

As per the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen reading dua for Lata Mangeshkar. The picture is now all over the internet, and netizens are expressing themselves over Khan’s heart-touching gesture.

Here’s the video:

Shah Rukh Khan paying his respects at the last rites of #LataMangeshkar Ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b0gAt8ztDQ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 6, 2022

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata ji’s mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life.” Another user wrote, “Khan Saab Shah Rukh Khan offering his duas to Allah for the wellbeing of Lata Ji…amazing human being.” “SRK reading a Dua…SRK Blowing on #LataDidi for blessings in the Next Life. SRK Showing Us How Pure The Man is,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. He also has a film with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty.

Must Read: When Lata Mangeshkar Singing ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ Made Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Shed Tears

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube