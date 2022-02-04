Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Rajkumar Hirani has been making headlines ever since reports of King Khan returning to film after his sabbatical. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film to go on floors, a report claims that Vicky Kaushal has been roped in for a role. Scroll down to know more.

Hirani’s films have always had special roles which required a known face just like Jimmy Shergill in the Munnabhai franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘PK’. Now the ace filmmaker has found a special role for Vicky much like Sanju.

As per the ETimes report, Vicky Kaushal has been offered an important role by Rajkumar Hirani in his next alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It is also said that a couple of other actors were also considered for the role. However, Vicky was the front runner for the role.

Vicky and the filmmaker had a great bond while working on Sanju. It is obvious for the director to repeat his casting. The makers are finalizing the details. Once it is done, Vicky will be finally on board.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Hirani’s film which is based on immigration will see Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu in important roles. Shah Rukh Khan will be the lead in the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky also has a slew of films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Sam Bahadur, wherein he will be playing the role of field marshal Sam Manekshaw, which is expected to be released in July this year. He will also be seen in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortals of Ashwatthama.

Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera which will be helmed by Shashank Kaitan and Luka Chuppi 2 which is Directed by Laxman Utekar.

