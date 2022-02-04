Just when the world was excited to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi as he revealed the first look in early 2020, little did we know the wait was to be extended by almost two years. Cut to 2022, we finally inch closer to the release as the filmmaker today shared the trailer of the Alia Bhatt starrer. And just like every single time, we are left in awe of his filmmaking calibre.

Advertisement

The teaser that hit shores almost a year back was a brief gateway into the world the filmmaker was creating. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi’s iconic book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Tracking her story from the time she was forced into prostitution to the time she wore the dark past like a glorious badge and stood on the top moat position of her ecosystem.

Advertisement

The trailer opens up to a Gangu who is in a car just about to do something big but in her style. We next meet her giving a political speech and Bhansali makes it clear that this isn’t a woman who needs your pity, she is a firebrand. Of course the trailer goes back in time, but never looks at Gangu with a helpless gaze. She fights, is opposed and even pulled down, but her motivation never breaks.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a maverick filmmaker and another thing he is a master of is cutting a trailer. He only reveals enough to bring you to the theatre and experience his magnum opus on the big screen. The trailer unlike many others in the recent time, is a disjointed piece of instances from the movie without a chronological order. The story isn’t revealed and that is the best part.

As for his direction, Bhansali makes a shift in his style and for good. More influenced by the pop culture of the time it is set in, the background score by Sanchit and Ankit Balhara is fresh and unlike and other Bhansali movies. The aesthetics and production design are unique and era appropriate. Sudeep Chatterjee’s cinematography brings the world alive and gives a window to enter into the universe Bhansali creates.

All in all, Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer is a winner in all departments. Be it Alia Bhatt’s amazing performance even when she has to say a slur or her vulnerable scenes or the supporting cast that includes prolific names like Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh. The excitement for this one is at its all time high now.

Must Read: 365 Days Fame Michelle Morrone Makes His Bollywood Debut With Jacqueline Fernandez In ‘Mud Mud’ Music Video; Steaming Hot First Look Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube