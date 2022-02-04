Badhaai Do star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently set new couple goals as they took the nuptial plunge in a very intimate ceremony. Everything from their wedding outfits, to Raj being an adorable groom obsessing over his beautiful wife made headlines and the pictures were all over the internet. While their wedding is still fresh in the minds of people and the two are still very much in news, most recently one of their social media activities grabbed eyeballs. Rao now talks about the same.

If you are unaware, a few weeks after their wedding, Rajkummar Rao took to his verified Instagram handle and posted a quirky adorable picture with his wife Patralekhaa. The photo had her sitting with a mirror in the backdrop and Raj clicking the picture while himself being in the reflection. While many loved the picture and liked it, some took it in the wrong sense and decided to drop some ‘not so happy’ comments.

Rajkummar Rao, who is now gearing up for the release of his next titled Badhaai Do also starring Bhumi Pednekar, joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and opened up on the same. He revealed he hasn’t deleted the picture but archived it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When asked about being candid on social media and if people taking his moves in the wrong sense pulls him back, Rajkummar Rao exclusively said, “It makes me laugh, it just makes me laugh that how people think. I know what you are talking about. It’s about a picture I poster with Patra (Patralekhaa), where I thought she was looking beautiful. And nobody got it, like it’s a mirror reflection. People thought she was sitting in a particular pose, of course why would we do that? We are also mature and responsible people.”

Adding that not everyone was trolling or saying mean things, Rajkummar Rao said, “And people were sweet also actually. There were also some who said things like ‘oh my mind is so dirty’, ‘oh no what was I thinking’ and ‘it took me 10 minutes to understand the picture’. No one was like directly mean, which I think was sweet. But of course, I was just laughing. Even I took 10 minutes to figure out what’s the problem with this picture? Why are people writing this? What’s the issue? And then I figured out ‘oh maybe they are thinking like that’ but then why would we do that. I haven’t deleted it, it’s in my archive.”

Catch our conversation right below:

Badhaai Do releases on the big screen on February 11.

