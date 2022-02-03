A while ago, ALTBalaji & MX Player announced their one of a kind, fearless reality show – Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. The launch was hosted by Bollywood’s bindass and no-filter actress Kangana Ranaut. Given that Kangana speaks her mind and doesn’t shy away from questions, it’s not shocking she was quizzed about some controversial things at the event.

So what controversy was she asked about that made her slam the reporter asking it? Well, the Queen star was asked her views on the recent Deepika Padukone controversy. For the unversed, an influencer recently commented on the actress’ choice of clothing while promoting her next, Gehraiyaan. Read on to know all that happened.

At the recently held launch event for Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel, Kangana Ranaut was asked about Deepika Padukone being trolled for her Gehraiyaan promotional wardrobe. With her usual confidence, the Thalaivi actress said, “Look, I’m here to defend those who cannot defend themselves alright. She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

On being told by the journalist that she wasn’t there trying to promote the film, Gehraiyaan, Kangana Ranaut said, “You named the film.” The Tanu Weds Manu actress continued slamming the reporter saying, “You are naming the film which is coming. Obviously you are being planted by the PRs of the said film.” She added, “Hum itne bhi toh nadan nahi hai. (We aren’t that naïve also.)”

The actress wrapped up answering the question by stating this wasn’t the platform for to be asked about the Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan promotion wardrobe. She added that she’s more than ready to talk about it elsewhere. Watch the video here:

