Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday is making quite a buzz among netizens as the mature topic of the film is intriguing everyone. The bold scenes between Deepika and Siddhant have grabbed attention and spilling some beans amount the same, films intimacy director Dar Gai called it one of her favourite experiences ever.

The film’s trailer was launched recently and Batra’s movie is a relationship drama that looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. The film also features, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

In a conversation with India Today, the intimacy director of Gehraiyaan, Dar Gai spoke about the bold scenes between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Along with the lead stars, she also appreciates the film’s director Shakun Batra by calling him an incredible director.

Dar Gai says, “I don’t want to sound cheesy, but it was one of my favourite experiences ever because when you have the right people on board and professionals who believe in what they are doing and why they are doing it, it is then that the magic starts. Shakun Batra (director of Gehraiyaan) is an incredible director. He doesn’t just have the creative energy, he also has a command over his craft. With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, I could play around with a lot of interesting techniques.”

Talking about her intimacy coordinator, Neha Vyas who helped her in conducting workshops with the actors, Gai says, “When you build a team with different responsibilities, you feel secure to go ahead with it.”

Later the India-based Ukrainian filmmaker claims that initially she was roped in by the Gehraiyaan makers for around 5 days but she ended up working with the team for a month and a half.

“And of course, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone are extremely collaborative people. When you work on a new project, you always question whether the actress will trust you and it doesn’t matter how experienced they are. Some people have a great experience, like Deepika, and they just ask you ‘Why are you doing that? What is the purpose?’ If you have an answer, they trust you completely. Not even once did Deepika ask ‘Why should I do it?’ or tell me ‘I know how to do it’. I think we were just co-creating this – Siddhant, Deepika, Shakun and I,” Dar Gai concludes.

