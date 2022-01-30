When we say Bollywood’s most beloved Bhaijaan, the only name that pops up on our minds is Salman Khan. From giving out blockbuster films to promoting humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation, Bhaijaan has won hearts all across the world, and is now one of the rulers of B-town. However, did you know that Salman is not a big fan of the term ‘Bollywood’?

Advertisement

Being the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman entered the Bollywood industry in a supporting role in the 1988 release, Biwi Ho To Aisi. Khan got his big break in B-town through his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, which was a huge success at the box office. Since then, Salman has achieved greater stardom through his roles in movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Sath Sath Hain, Karan Arjun, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No. 1, Ready, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, and many more.

Advertisement

However, Salman Khan had once claimed he hated the industry he works in. Back in 2011, the actor had taken to his Twitter account and tweeted that found the term Bollywood ‘disgusting’ and that he didn’t like it.

Salman Khan’s tweet read, “Hate this bloody name, bollywood, koi naam hai kya? Disgusting.” The actor clearly expressed his dislike towards the name which was originated from the term Hollywood. Check out the post below.

This came as a sudden shock to everyone. However, many of his fans extended their support towards the actor’s tweet. One fan said, “@BeingSalmanKhan haan bhai yeh acha idea hai (Yes Bhai, it is a good idea).” Another fan commented, “@BeingSalmanKhan u hate it na…chill, we will not use this name from now we will call it just “film industry” like you always says.” On fan said, “@BeingSalmanKhan nhi Bollywood nhi hona chahiye balkiy sultan ki saltanat hona chahiye hana,” (No it shouldn’t be called Bollywood, it should be called the “Sultan’s” kingdom).

Hate this bloody name , bollywood , koi naam hai kya ? Disgusting . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 2, 2011

Meanwhile, Salman was recently making headlines, for being hospitalized after being bitten by a snake just a few days before his birthday. For the unversed, the actor was bitten by a non-venomous snake during his stay in his Panvel farmhouse.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is presently busy working on his upcoming espionage action thriller, Tiger 3. The film will also star, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. The actor will also be having a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan.

For more such amazing throwback stories, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Urmila Matondkar’s Biggest Regret Is To Not Work With Shah Rukh Khan, Watches Bigg Boss Episodes Just For Salman Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube