Urmila Matondkar was a huge name in the Bollywood industry back in the 90s. The actress has now been missing from the silver screen for quite some time and her fans miss her dearly. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old actress opened up on working with Salman Khan but didn’t get a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and revealed that this is one of the regrets that she have in life.

Urmila was a popular name back in the day and the actress has done some incredible work in Bollywood including films like Rangeela, Satya, Pinjar and Karz to name a few. In a recent chat, Urmila opened up on how people criticised her after she did Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Rangeela’ and how everything she did post that was about s*x-appeal and not acting. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In an interview with ETimes, Urmila Matondkar opened up on working with the ‘Khans’ and said, “It was not a deliberate decision. When the opportunities came, they were not meaty enough. One of the biggest regrets is not being able to work with Shah Rukh Khan as much as I’d have loved to. Or even Aamir Khan. I respect their craft. Salman (Khan) is great fun to work with. I tell him, ‘I’d love to look like you. So fresh and good!’ I watch some of the ‘Bigg Boss’ episodes just because of him. He’s so entertaining.”

Urmila Matondkar continued and also spoke about working with the new directors and said, “Yes, I’ve worked the maximum with first-time directors. Like Sriram Raghavan, Sunny Deol (‘Dillagi’ – 1999), Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Rajat Mukherjee… I went blindly with Sriram’s vision in ‘Ek Hasina Thi’. An actor may have a myopic vision, while a director has a top angle view. Newcomers have energy and fresh vision as compared to settled filmmakers. Though not all the time. Sometimes it has boomeranged on my face. In retrospect, had I had good co-actors in some films the outcome would have been different.”

What are your thoughts on Urmila’s regret of not having to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

