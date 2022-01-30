Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan who has been ruling the hearts of billions across the world, for more than a decade, is once again back with a bang. After surpassing all the hurdles life threw at him these past few months, SRK is back in work mode for his upcoming films.

Advertisement

For the unversed, SRK had put all his shooting for his films and commercials on hold, after his son Aaryan Khan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 during a cruise ship raid.

Advertisement

As per reports by ETimes, it has been confirmed by a source that, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the sets of Pathan to resume the shooting of the film. It is also revealed that SRK is planning to complete the shooting for this movie in the next 2 months. The movie is also said to have some scenes, which would be shot in foreign locations. It is to be noted that the actor will be working alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the movie.

The reports also claim that Shah Rukh Khan is going to be quite busy this year as he has many projects in his hands, awaiting him. Apart from Pathan, the actor is also planning to make a movie with director Atlee, which has been on wait for a very long time. Along with this, SRK will also be starring in a Rajkumar Hirani film and is scheduled to begin its shooting this year. The movie is said to show Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu, but the latter has still to confirm if she’ll be playing the role or not.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan would be returning back to the big screens as a RAW agent in his upcoming movie Pathan. The actor is also said to be having cameo appearances in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Laal Singh Chaddha.

For more such amazing updates, don’t forget to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Shared Cottage With Shahid Kapoor & Called It A ‘Nightmare’, Saying “I Was Fed Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube