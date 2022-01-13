Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen after the debacle of Anand L Rai’s Zero, but still, the superstar is well aware of how to stay in the limelight. The actor who is set to make a comeback with YRF’s Pathan can be seen flaunting his perfect physique and ripped look. Reportedly, the actor has been documenting his makeover for a BTS series. Scroll below to read the full scoop.

The YRF movie has been in the making for a long time now, along with the superstar, the Siddharth Anand directorial will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, along with a cameo of Salman Khan from the Tiger franchise.

As per reports by India Today, Shah Rukh Khan who is currently in his best shape has been documenting his physical transformation for Pathan and the superstar is planning to release a behind the scenes series as the film nears its release.

A source close to the development told the news portal, “Shah Rukh Khan has been documenting his physical transition and how he has put on muscles for his role in Pathan in a behind-the-scenes video series. In Pathan, you will see him in a well-chiselled look and he will be releasing the BTS series closer to the film’s release.”

Interestingly, SRK did something similar while shooting for Farah Khan’s 2007 blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om where he flaunted his six-pack abs.

Meanwhile, the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham hasn’t been officially announced yet. On the other hand, SRK will be making special cameos in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Apart from these projects, King Khan is also shooting for Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. The superstar has even signed a Rajkummar Hirani’s film about ‘Donkey Flight.’

