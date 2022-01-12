Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars that Indian cinema has ever produced. The megastar enjoys a massive fan following and receives tremendous love from his fans across the world. Apart from his charm, he is well known for his on-point sense of humour.

Advertisement

Time and again, he has won our hearts with his wit and sense of humour on Twitter. He has often made headlines for his gleefulness. Back in 2015, he shared a picture of his love bite on social media that cracked up netizens.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and shared a picture of lovebite from the sets of his film Dilwale. He captioned it, “My love bite from a bar fight. Being a romantic hero even my injuries look…well…pretty & pink! From sets of #Dilwale”.

My love bite from a bar fight. Being a romantic hero even my injuries look…well…pretty & pink! From sets of #Dilwale pic.twitter.com/J1Ow1vXkaL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2015

For the unversed, the film that was helmed by Rohit Shetty was released in 2015. It brought back the ‘Golden pair’ SRK and Kajol on the silver screen after a gap of five years. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance as RAW agency Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore. With such a strong star cast, the film already has its own fan base.

Reports claim that the film has some of the most lavish action scenes ever shot in any Bollywood movie. This means fans can expect some edge-of-the-seat action sequences. Another much-awaited film, tentatively titled Lion, is directed by blockbuster South filmmaker Atlee. He will be seen romancing south actress Nayanthara. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan is also said to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy that will be based on immigration. While the title is not yet revealed but the storyline is said to move from Punjab to Canada. Tapsee Pannu is said to play the female lead opposite SRK.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Poser’ Girlfriend Ananya Panday; Netizens Say, “Aapki Hone Wali Bahu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube