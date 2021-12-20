Rohit Shetty’s romantic-comedy action film Dilwale was released in 2015. The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film did not fare well at the box office in India but went on to become the sixth highest-grossing Indian film overseas. The film once made headlines because of Varun Dhawan’s statement but not for a good reason.

Dhawan along with Kriti Sanon plays an important role in the 2015 film. The 34-year-old star went the world into a tizzy when he claimed that the film is based on Christopher Nolan’s Inception!- at least that is what the netizens thought.

Back in 2015 Varun Dhawan, during the song launch of the film ‘Dilwale’, made a rather ambiguous statement about Rohit Shetty’s film and Christopher Nolan’s Inception. He said, “You’ve seen Inception? You understood it? You like it? Then you will like Dilwale also! There is a lot to our film. There is a plot, story and is logical and is a full-on 2015 film which has a lot of twists and turns.”

Dhawan’s statement did not go down well with the netizens who began trolling him. His statement led Shah Rukh Khan‘s company Red Chillies Entertainments call up people to clarify that Varun’s statement was misconstrued. He became the butt of jokes in the Media and on social media for his statement.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently shared a mushy video on his Instagram handle that went viral on social media. In the video, he was seen alongside his wife Natasha Dalal as ‘Teri Bhabhi’ song Coolie No. 1 playing at the backdrop.

Sharing the video, the Bhediya actor captioned, “Teri bhabhi khadi hai. I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

