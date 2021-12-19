Shah Rukh Khan is currently the biggest superstar of Bollywood; however, in the recent past, his films haven’t worked. However, to reach this point the Don star has struggled a lot. The actor who, originally hails from Delhi, had given a tour of his school in a documentary called The Inner World Of Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

SRK completed his education at St. Columba’s School, where he was an excellent student both in studies and in sports. In the documentary, the superstar takes us to his alma mater where he also met a few old associates.

Advertisement

While touring his school, Shah Rukh Khan talks about his days in school and during the chat a man reminds SRK about the day when he broke several teeth of Modern School students. The man says, “Yaad hai Modern school walo ke daant tod diye the.”

Although Shah Rukh Khan didn’t say much, he just laughed remembering the incident. Later he is seen having a conversation with school management and assures them that someday he would bring his son, Aryan Khan, there. While concluding the documentary, King Khan says, “I missed being special this way”.

Later in an interview with Filmfare, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star recalled his school nickname and revealed, “Mail gadda, because I used to run very fast, like an ex­press train. Also because my hair used to stand out in front.”

Shah Rukh Khan further explained, “I’ve troubled many of my teachers. I once convinced my chemistry teacher to give me good marks by telling her I was like her son. I also used to feign an attack of epilepsy very often. I’d ‘faint’ in the classroom and the teachers had to take off their shoes for me to smell. Once, when we had a new teacher, I ‘fainted’ and the other kids convinced him that if he didn’t give me the suede shoes he was wearing, I’d die. He had to roam barefoot the rest of the day.”

As per ANI, SRK revisited his school for a special interview where he met 18 students from the theatre society.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing for the shoot of YRF’s Pathan, he’s also shooting for Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller with Nayanthara, Sanaya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. The superstar has even signed an untitled project with Rajkummar Hirani about ‘Donkey Flight.’

Must Read: Did You Know? Aamir Khan Ate Close To 100 Paans Daily To Ace His PK Character With Perfection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube