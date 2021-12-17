Shah Rukh Khan has had a tough year with his son Aryan Khan’s arrest and the subsequent blame game on the internet. He has even been missing in action for the last few months and finally made a public appearance at a Hyundai event for the first time since the controversy. According to a recent report, Aryan might make his Bollywood debut soon but not as an actor.

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested from a cruise ship on October 3rd for the possession and sale of illegal drugs. He was kept in custody for a few days before being released on conditional bail on October 28, 2021. In the latest development, his plea for relaxation in bail conditions was also accepted by the Bombay High Court, mainly due to the lack of solid evidence presented by the prosecution.

Shah Rukh Khan recently made his first public appearance through a virtual medium and fans were more than happy to have him back. His wife, Gauri Khan also shared a story on Instagram after ages, indicating that she has returned to work. Now, according to a report by Bollywood Life, the family is now planning Aryan Khan’s future and it might involve Bollywood.

The report suggests that junior Khan originally planned on learning from a few renowned filmmakers abroad but the plan has now been dropped due to his conditional bail. He will allegedly learn filmmaking thoroughly through a prominent production house of Bollywood. Since SRK is well-connected with Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, he might get his big breakthrough Dharma or YRF but there has been no confirmation regarding the matter.

The same report also suggests that Aryan Khan might end up assisting Karan Johar on Takht or Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is preparing for his next film Pathan which is currently in the production stage. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

